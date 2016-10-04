Advert
Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Reuters

Koala 'photobombed' by a butterfly

Willow, a nearly one-year-old koala living in Australia's Symbio Wildlife Park, is distracted by a butterfly while shooting for an upcoming video for the park.

In a short time, the unlikely couple seem to have become best friends.

 

