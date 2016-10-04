Koala 'photobombed' by a butterfly
Willow, a nearly one-year-old koala living in Australia's Symbio Wildlife Park, is distracted by a butterfly while shooting for an upcoming video for the park.
In a short time, the unlikely couple seem to have become best friends.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.