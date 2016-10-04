Transport Malta seeking ways to ensure all school minibuses have seat belts

Transport Malta will be looking into legal ways to ensure that all school minibuses are equipped with seat belts.

Reacting to reports about some minibuses lacking seatbelts, the authority said it 'definitely agrees' that all mini buses carrying school children should have seatbelts installed.

"Transport Malta is not involved in the contracting of school transport and urges all the authorities and third parties involved to ensure that only minibuses which have seatbelts installed are contracted for the purpose of carrying school children."

The authority said the law was designed to phase out ‘older’ minibuses.

"Notwithstanding that the law is designed to phase out older minibuses, Transport Malta will be looking into the other legal possibilities as to how this process is achieved quicker," it said.

Last week, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo insisted that all minibuses transporting schoolchildren must have seatbelts.

It was unacceptable that students were put in any danger, he said.

Times of Malta had reported that close to five per cent of minibuses did not have seatbelts, despite the vehicles often being used to transport children to and from school.

This amounted to some 58 vehicles which were manufactured before 1998 and were exempt by law from having to provide seatbelts.

In comments to this newspaper, the minister said the figure was of grave concern and promised to look into the matter and take necessary action.

“Of course this is a concern. We must take action because nobody would want this for their children. I’m very worried,” Mr Bartolo told the Times of Malta.

Earlier this summer, parents complained about the lack of seatbelts on mini-buses, with some reporting incidents where children were thrown off their seat when drivers braked suddenly.