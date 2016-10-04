Rat infestation leads to closure of BOV Preluna Towers branch

Updated 4.15pm

Bank of Valletta employees at a branch in Sliema have been ordered by their union to stop work because of a rat infestation.

The General Workers' Union said in a statement that it had issued the directive to workers at the bank's Preluna Towers branch to safeguard their occupational health and safety as well as that of clients.

The union said the bank understood the situation and confirmed it would be taking all necessary action for the problem to be solved as soon as possible.

The same branch was closed 13 months ago "due to a bad odour caused by a dead rat entrapped in the soffit". The bank had at the time denied that there was a rat infestation.

The bank subsequently issued its own statement saying that the branch would be closed for business as from tomorrow until further notice "due to urgent works".

It said customers could continue to avail themselves of full banking services being offered from its branches at Balluta, St Julian's, Gżira and Msida.

The bank said it would keep its Preluna Towers Branch customers informed of developments and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The bank’s Customer Service Centre may be contacted on 2131 2020.