Proposed site for national park is still a dumping ground

No work has been done yet on the planned new national park between Marsascala and Xgħajra, (Inwadar) and the area is still being used as an illegal dump, the Ramblers Association complained today.

In calling for a clean-up, the association said it does not agree with the commercialisation of the proposed park in any way.

"There has always been a concern that management plans for these sites (and especially those with Natura 2000 designation), could have these most unwelcome outcomes, and one hopes that the government will reassure the public that this will not be the case. In addition the association believes that no new structures should be built in the Inwadar park under the cover of increasingly deceitful pretences, such as ODZ restaurants masquerading as interpretation centres," it said.

The association also welcomes the stock take of the rich natural, cultural and historical resources which has been conducted on site as part of the Management Plan Brief. The Ramblers believe that this conclusively gives the lie to those who tried to degrade the site in the public mind as a wasteland, which could thus be exploited for development purposes.

On the other hand, the association said it could not understand how the projected American University campus, which will be taking up space which was assigned to the park itself by the local plan, was even remotely compatible with the level of protection awarded to this site and with the presence of such important natural heritage.

"It is evident that the construction of dormitories and sports facilities on this site, which thus have no educational value whatsoever, will further damage and degrade the environment at this site."