President convenes meeting over objections to prayer room for Muslims in St Paul's Bay

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has convened an informal meeting between St Paul's Bay local council and Muslims who would like to set up a prayer room in the locality.

The council last week said it will be objecting to a planning application for the change of use and sanctioning of a prayer place in Triq il-Mazzola, Buġibba.

The council’s decision followed several other objections including one by an anti-Muslim hate group - Soldiers of Odin.

Mayor Graziella Galea had said in a post on Facebook that the council unanimously agreed to oppose the sanctioning following a meeting that was attended by a substantial number of residents.

She said the chosen site was inadequate for the activity; the proposed change of use would hinder and reduce public order and cause inconvenience and it would also increase the problem of lack of parking in the area.

It is understood that the President will be seeking a compromise over the issue.

Following the closure of the room, a number of Muslims have been meeting outside for their Friday prayers.