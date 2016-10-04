PN disagrees with proposed Paceville land reclamation for speculative purposes

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Nationalist Party is against the proposed land reclamation project off Paceville, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said this morning.

He told reporters when questioned during University Freshers’ Week events that the PN was against the proposed land reclamation for speculative purposes to the detriment of neighbours.

He said that while the PN was in favour of a masterplan for Paceville, it was against having a plan based on the wish list of particular people the government wished to serve.

Rather, it believed in a level playing field.

Asked whether the measures he promised on Sunday had been costed, Dr Busuttil said the PN did not make empty promises as Labour had done.

Furthermore, it would tell the electorate what its road maps were about, and not just say that it has a road map, as Labour had done.

Times of Malta reported last week how the government's proposed Paceville masterplan provides for a new peninsula – created through land reclamation – in front of Portomaso in St Julian’s to host residential units and a tower.

It has come under fire from local councils and area residents.

The newly created land would sit next to a marine special area of conservation west of the site. The total developable floor space proposed is 234,000 square metres – almost the size of the entire White Rocks complex. Development would comprise residential units over 50 per cent of the land, hotels on 44 per cent, offices on five per cent and “other” using one per cent.