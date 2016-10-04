Plane pull raises €3,000 for Puttinu Cares

The third edition of the DHL Plane Pull has raised €3,000 for Puttinu Cares, the highest amount so far.

Charles Schiavone, country manager of DHL Express Malta, Orlando Bonnici, president of Phoenix Sports Club, and Gordon Buhagiar, president of the basketball section of Phoenix Sports Club, presented the funds to Victor Calvagna, chairman of Puttinu Cares.

A total of €7,000 have been raised in the three edition so far. The money is being used on properties in England where Maltese families with children suffering from cancer can be accommodated.

Twelve teams – a total of 214 persons – took turns in the latest event on September 21, pulling a 68-tonne DHL Express Boeing 757-200.

The fastest time of 31.31 seconds was set by a group of Elbros employees, whose company donated €1,000.