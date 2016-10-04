Man charged with Caroline Magri's murder

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Djibril Ganiou, a 33-year-old man from Togo who lives in Sliema, this afternoon pleaded not guilty to the murder of 41-year-old Caroline Magri, whose body was found last Friday.

Ganiou was charged in court this afternoon after he was interrogated this morning.

He had already been questioned but investigations stopped abruptly last Sunday for reasons of mental health.

The accused had been admitted to Mount Carmel where he received medical care. He was dismissed this morning and taken into police custody.

Caroline Magri, 41, was found fatally stabbed in the bedroom of her St Julians apartment. She had several injuries to her chest and neck.

Ganiou, who has a temporary residence permit issued by Italian authorities, did not request bail.

Giannella de Marco represented the accused.