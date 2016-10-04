Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese press.

Times of Malta says the gas tanker for the power station is due to arrive on Saturday. It has been registered under the Maltese flag, even though vessels older than 25 years are not normally allowed on the Maltese register.

The Malta Independent focuses on the address by the chief justice yesterday, insisting there should be a review of how amnesties are granted.

In-Nazzjon reports about growing concerns by Air Malta workers about their future. It also says that the prime minister has said he does not know when talks for the Crane investment started.

l-orizzont reports that a 41-year-old woman who was murdered in a St Julians apartment last week had avoided jail for her alleged assailant twice.