Girl, five, critical after accident

A five-year-old girl who was in a car that was involved in a traffic accident this afternoon is in a critical condition.

The police said the girl was in a car that was being driven by a 36-year-old woman from Msida. She had a 65-year-old woman as passenger.

The two women were also hospitalised but their condition is not yet known.

They were involved in a collision with a car that was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Sannat. He was not injured.

The accident happened in Triq il-Madliena, Madliena at 3.15pm.

An inquiry is being held.