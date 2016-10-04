Advert
Tuesday, October 4, 2016, 17:39

Girl, five, critical after accident

Driver and passenger in same car also injured

A five-year-old girl who was in a car that was involved in a traffic accident this afternoon is in a critical condition.

The police said the girl was in a car that was being driven by a 36-year-old woman from Msida. She had a 65-year-old woman as passenger.

The two women were also hospitalised but their condition is not yet known.

They were involved in a collision with a car that was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Sannat. He was not injured.

The accident happened in Triq il-Madliena, Madliena at 3.15pm.

An inquiry is being held.

 

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Lou Bondì’s new contract remains under wraps

  2. Probe into alleged apartment rental fraud

  3. Cancer patient claims she was left...

  4. Veċċja has finally been declared ‘dangerous’

  5. Rabat petrol station that caved in to...

  6. Chief Justice concerned about amnesties;...

  7. No plans for Paqpaqli charity motor show...

  8. No suspects in probe on car bomb

  9. Objections to prayer room for Muslims -...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed