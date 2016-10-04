FAA objecting to permit application for hotel in Żebbuġ, Gozo

Flimkien ghal-Ambjent Ahjar is objecting to a permit application requesting the demolition of two traditional dwellings in the village core of Żebbuġ, Gozo, to be replaced with a hotel.

FAA said the properties served as invaluable typologies of Malta’s building tradition, and should be protected at all costs. It urged the Planning Authority to uphold the island’s development guidelines as set out through the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED).

“The PA must ensure that the SPED’s fundamental aim of sustainable development is upheld. Demolition of traditional vernacular buildings is an unsustainable practice, especially given the scarcity of the local stone and can under no reasonable interpretation be considered as pro-environmental or energy efficient.”

FAA called upon the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to reconsider its position, after having given its blessing to the application, despite the two properties being recognised by the authority as providing an invaluable contribution to the character of this unique village, secondary only to the Parish Church.

If the application was approved, it would pave the way for the complete destruction of one of the few remaining undisturbed villages found on the Maltese Islands, FAA said.

“It is no use building hotels while destroying the very character of Gozo that in fact attracts visitors to the island.”

FAA launched an online campaign to provide the public with the necessary tools to submit their objection to the Planning Authority against this onslaught on Malta’s built heritage.

“We call on the public to support this call to safeguard that which truly makes Malta special, and help fight against this unjustified destruction of our cultural heritage,” it said.