Cancer patient claims she was left stranded in airport ambu-lift as her plane took off

A cancer patient has complained on the UK media that she was left stranded in an airport ambu-lift at Malta airport while her Ryanair flight took off without her.

Kay Walker, 53, from Derby, is wheelchair bound because of terminal cancer.

She said that on September 23 she and her husband Ian were meant to take a flight back home. She was pushed on a lift to be taken up to the aircraft, and airport staff assured her that the plane was waiting.

But the aircraft left without her, and with her medication on board.

The couple realised something was wrong when they heard the engines revving while they waited on the tarmac and watched in disbelief as the plane took off.



The couple had to spend an extra night in Malta before they were able to take a flight home.

Mrs Walker told the Derby Telegraph that she had written a letter of complaint to Aviaserve Ltd., the company charged with handling Ryanair's ground operations in Malta.

The company reportedly wrote back apologising for having left her stranded, saying the mistake was down to "a breakdown in communications."

Ryanair also reportedly pinned the blame on their Malta-based agents, with an airline spokesman saying "while we apologise for any inconvenience caused, wheelchair services at Malta Airport are operated by Aviaserve on behalf of the airport authority - at great expense to the airlines - and Aviaserve are responsible for this service and any problems with it."