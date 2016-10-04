Busuttil aiming high
Opposition leader Simon Busuttil tried his luck at the piñata on the Medical Students Association's stand when he visited the university this morning.
The PN leader chatted with students as he toured the stands set up by the various University student associations for Freshers' Week.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.