Tuesday, October 4, 2016, 12:58

Busuttil aiming high

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil tried his luck at the piñata on the Medical Students Association's stand when he visited the university this morning.

The PN leader chatted with students as he toured the stands set up by the various University student associations for Freshers' Week.

 

