25-year-old LNG tanker expected to sail in on Saturday

The MV Armada LNG Mediterrana is meant to arrive at Marsaxlokk Bay sometime on Saturday.

Though it is not normal to allow vessels older than 25 years to fly the Maltese flag, Transport Malta still registered the LNG tanker that will supply fuel to the new power station in Delimara, the Times of Malta is informed.

The massive vessel is expected to arrive on Saturday.

A spokesman noted that it was true that Transport Malta “mostly registers vessels which are under 25 years of age”. However, he insisted that rules still allowed the regulator to register older ships.

“The Authority registers older vessels that only operate in Maltese territorial waters or operate from Malta,” the spokesman pointed out.

“Transport Malta inspected with utmost rigour the tanker Armada LNG Mediterrana before registering and certifying it. LNG tankers have a much longer lifespan than other vessels”, he added.

Sources close to the transport watchdog said the 300-metre long vessel was scheduled to sail in on Saturday, weather permitting.

There was a change of plan in view of the high costs to lay the foundations for the tanks

“All is ready for the MV Armada LNG Mediterrana to arrive at Marsaxlokk Bay some time on Saturday. This is the first time such a massive LNG tanker will enter Marsaxlokk and all preparations have been made, including a new mooring system to make sure the ship can still operate during adverse weather conditions,” the sources said.

Technically called floating storage unit, the vessel was in the past used in Japan as an LNG transporter. It was converted into a permanent storage facility in Singapore following the signing of an 18-year-long agreement between Bumi Armada, the owners, and Electrogas, which owns the new power station.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Minister Without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi flew to Singapore last July to attend the ship’s send-off ceremony but she was only able to set sail last month due to certification issues.

The LNG tanker will be permanently berthed at Marsaxlokk Bay. Dr Muscat said the ship would leave the harbour once a permanent gas pipeline with Sicily was laid. The pipeline project is still on the drawing board.

The floating storage unit will be replacing onshore storage tanks which, according to original plans unveiled by the Labour Party prior to the election, were to be built adjacent to the new plant in Delimara. There was a change of plan in view of the high costs related to the laying of the foundations for the onshore tanks and also because the tanks would have taken longer to build. The private consortium thus opted for a permanent offshore storage facility.

Despite the ship’s imminent arrival, the maritime risk assessment related to the ship, which is registered in the ‘Hazard A’ category, has yet to be published.

The completion date of the new power station, which was originally meant to start operating in March 2015, also remains unknown at present.

Although the so-called integrated pollution prevention and control process has started, the Environment and Resources Authority said last week it had still to schedule the launch of a public consultation process, which would take at least a month to conclude. An IPPC permit is necessary for the power station to operate.

