Discover the colours of Barcelona this autumn

Home to sprawling beaches, unique architectural masterpieces, and a lively party scene, Barcelona bursts with life, colour and fiesta all year round. With the red hot summer temperatures gradually melting into pleasantly warm ones, the city breathes anew in autumn.

Whether you hop on and off from one attraction to the next or choose to explore the city on foot, enough time should be set aside to fully appreciate Antoni Gaudí’s indelible mark on Barcelona, manifested in the imposing arches, spires and curvatures of La Sagrada Familia and Casa Batlló. A stroll around Park Güell gives another peek into Gaudí’s colourful imagination and his fascination with nature. Perched atop Carmen Hill, the mosaic-embellished park affords stunning views of Barcelona, especially as the sun sets down on the city to make way for the darker shades of the night.

In Montjuïc, which can be reached by cable car, the night comes alive with a display of bright lights, motion and music provided by the Magic Fountain. Head down to La Rambla if you’re looking to get the party started. Mingle and keep up with the locals, be sure to muster enough energy to get you through the night and up again in the morning for another day of the wonderful sights and sounds of Barcelona!

With 3 weekly flights leaving Malta International Airport, you can count on Vueling to get you to Barcelona this winter.