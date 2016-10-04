Attard beauty clinic holds open day this Saturday

Transforma Cosmetic Clinic in Attard will be holding an Open Day this coming Saturday, with discounts on all its treatments and services on offer.

And loyal customers who enjoy the clinic's advanced and innovative treatments can now join the clinic's new gold and platinum card reward scheme, offering them even greater discounts on treatments and services throughout the year.

With over 16 years of experience in the beauty industry, the clinic prides itself as being one of the longest established cosmetic and beauty clinics in Malta.

True to its philosophy of maintaining itself at the forefront of the cosmetic & beauty industry, Transforma constantly invests in the latest equipment and has a highly trained team of doctors and professionals. Cosmetic services are only performed by specialised doctors, who possess years of knowledge and experience. Services provided are thoroughly researched for safety and effectiveness before they are introduced.



Transforma offer an extensive range of cosmetic and beauty services, including; Hair Removal with Laser, Vein Clinic, PRP, Botox and Fillers, Age Spots Removal, Hair Transplants (FUE), Skin / Micro needling to name a few.



For enquiries or to make a booking call on: 2142 3838, or email [email protected].