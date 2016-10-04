Milan catwalks tell a story of power

The Milanese designers are telling a story of power for next summer. They speak against the fragility of women with their clothes, against the ideas of restrictive clothing, rendering women’s power diminished. They instead arm women with strength and power born out of clothing.

Cividini

Cividini's collection looked to the Tenenbaums for inspiration. Phoot: Kurt Paris

I always find Cividini’s shows to be so interesting - they have perfected the art of layering different pieces together and pairing different pieces in an original manner that somehow always works beautifully. Their outfits are always very polished and the tailoring is spot on. The inspiration this time round was The Tenenbaums, a fictional American family depicted in the 2001 Wes Anderson flick.

Although this was a summer collection, the looks are geared towards spring, autumn or colder climates. The pieces and looks touched on many different concepts and areas. There were lightweight, pleated skirts that swished beautifully as the models walked, and ultra-long sleeves sprouting out from under jackets.

The polo shirt dress was one of the most interesting pieces within the collection, featuring hand-painted motifs by Chinese painter Fuji Tsang.

Genny

Sara Cavazza Facchini played around with contrasts in this collection to emulate the rich personality traits of the modern woman.



The day dresses featured petal-like sleeves but were then enhanced with armour inspired corsets.

Some of the standout pieces were the chiffon maxi dresses with plissè details in metallic tones.

Genny's collection sought to represent the strong contrasts that characterise the modern woman. Photo: Kurt Paris

Anteprima

Anteprima reworked old trends in new ways for this collection. It is a relaxed and fresh collection that felt strong and beautiful. Her inspiration was strength and the concept of a strong woman, with her collection working against the idea of fragility. These words were even written on the invitations.

Polka dots featured strongly in Anteprima's collection. Photo: Kurt Paris

Ubiquitous patterns such as stripes, polka dots and florals all featured. There were also some sports-influenced pieces such as bomber jackets and knit cardigans with letters emblazoned . Designer Izumi Ogino contrast between long dresses and short jackets or long polos and long dresses, and there was also a lot of play at contrasting colours paired together. A rock vibe was added to the collection in terms of music hairstyles and makeup.

Leitmotiv

Both a womenswear and menswear collection was presented in this deer dance by Leitmotiv. The idea behind the theme of the collection is a world in which things circulate, where there is a constant coming and going.

Bold colours and prints dazzled audiences at Leitmotiv's catwalk. Photo: Kurt Paris

The clothes are full of expression and imagination, telling a story of strong women who command a formidable presence. Bright, bold colours transform and dazzle the catwalk. Bold prints with clashing colours are present on long billowing, dresses. The elaborate hairstyles and bold makeup further exemplify the story and imagination.

