Gambin restored to Barnet’s starting XI

Luke Gambin was restored to Barnet’s starting formation but the Bees could not go beyond a goalless draw to Leyton Orient at the Hive Stadium in a League Two match on Saturday.

The Malta winger had come on as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw against Morecambe in midweek but manager Martin Allen handed Gambin a starting role against Leyton Orient, the club that tried to sign him in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Gambin almost repaid his manager’s faith as he came close to putting Barnet ahead on 16 minutes. He did well to control a Jamal Campbell-Pryce cross but his low shot was somehow kept out by Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak.

Barnet continued to create the better chances but had to settle for their third draw in their last four matches.

Allen’s men are now 18th in the standings on 12 points, just three points outside the relegation zone.

Gambin, who is suspended for Malta’s World Cup qualifiers against England at Wembley this Saturday and against Lithuania on Oct. 11, will be available for Barnet when they travel to Doncaster this weekend.

Zach Muscat retained his place in Arezzo’s team as the Maroons pulled off a 1-0 home win over Pro Piacenza in Lega Pro Group A.

The former Birkirkara defender played the full 90 minutes as Arezzo secured the three points thanks to a late goal from Argentine striker Horacio Erpen.

The win lifted Arezzo to third place in the standings on 14 points.

Sam Magri endured a frustrating weekend as Dover Athletic suffered a 5-0 defeat at Chester in the English National League on Saturday.

The Malta U-21 defender played the whole match but his team were comprehensively beaten as they crashed to their first defeat after successive wins. Dover are now ninth in the standings on 22 points, just three adrift of the promotion play-offs zone.

Schembri stays on bench

Andrè Schembri was an unused substitute as Boavista returned to winning ways, defeating bottom-placed Moreirense 2-0 at the Estadio de Bessa on Sunday.

Goals from Lucas and Idrissa Mandiang were enough for Erwin Sanchez’s team to pick up the three points which brought to an end a bad run of three successive defeats.

Boavista have now moved on the eight-point mark, three points clear of the relegation zone.