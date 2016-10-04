Football news

Struggling Swansea City sacked Italian Francesco Guidolin yesterday and appointed Bob Bradley as the first American to manage a Premier League club.

Guidolin took over in January following the dismissal of Garry Monk and kept the Welsh club clear of relegation, but they have slumped to fourth from bottom after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Liverpool.

“We can confirm the club has parted company with Francesco Guidolin, who will be replaced by Bob Bradley,” the club said.

Bradley, 58, was the US coach from 2006-11.

Mkhitaryan to skip Armenia matches

Manchester United have asked the Armenian Football Federation (FFA) to allow midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss the World Cup qualifiers against Romania and Poland in order to complete his recovery from a thigh injury.

“Henrikh is still undergoing late stage rehabilitation for the left thigh muscle injury that he sustained whilst playing for Manchester United,” Steve McNally, the club’s head of medicine, told the FFA.

“In view of that I would be grateful if he could be allowed to withdraw from the National Team for the forthcoming training camp and FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in order to remain in Manchester to complete his rehabilitation.”

Di Matteo shown the door by Villa

Aston Villa’s disappointing start to life outside the Premier League cost manager Roberto Di Matteo his job after the club said they had parted company yesterday.

Di Matteo, who won the Champions League while in charge of Chelsea 2012, lasted only 124 days.

“Aston Villa FC has today parted company with manager Roberto Di Matteo,” the club said.

“The club decided to act following a run of disappointing results which has the left the team occupying 19th position in the Championship.”

Belgian probe into players’ betting

Belgium’s football federation has started an inquiry into allegations that players in the country’s top league bet on their own matches.

The federation said yesterday that it had begun its investigation on Sept. 29, a day after club Waasland Beveren fired keeper Laurent Henkinet for betting on a match in which he featured.

Belgian media have run reports about betting by other players in Belgium’s top league.

“Several investigations have been started to see whether certain players have infringed on article 1404 of federation regulations,” the Belgian football federation said.

Article 1404 forbids players, managers and officials from betting on matches in which they or their club participate.

Iachini sacked for third time in a year

Giuseppe Iachini became Serie A’s second coaching victim of the season when he was fired by Udinese on Sunday night, a day after a painful 3-0 home defeat by Lazio.

It was the third time in less than a year that the 52-year-old had been fired – he was sacked twice by Palermo last season, first in November and again in March after being recalled in February.

Iachini was appointed by Udinese in May following the end of the previous term and took char-ge of only eight matches during his five months at the helm.

“Udinese have relieved Giuseppe Iachini of his post as coach of the first team,” said the club in a brief statement.

Gomez keen to end scoring drought

Mario Gomez says he has never experienced anything like it as he drew another blank in Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw with Mainz on Sunday.

Gomez has played the full 90 minutes of each of his side’s games since he joined this summer but is yet to open his account for his new club.

Gomez believes there is some sort of curse hanging over him and the club.

“It’s a bitter moment for all of us,” he said. “I’ve never experienced anything like it in my career.

“Maybe we’re not doing enough or maybe it’s bad luck, but we need to find it out.”

Mata greets disabled Man. United fan

Juan Mata left a disabled Manchester United fan “absolutely made up” after greeting him at Old Trafford and arranging a match ticket for him.

Video footage circulated on social media over the weekend of Mata delaying the departure of United’s team bus for training after he recognised nine-year-old Alex Nield in his wheelchair near the players’ exit and jogged over to give him a hug and speak to him.

Alex’s father, Jon Nield,said: “It was just a magical moment. Alex did actually meet Juan Mata after the Norwich game last season.

“We’d called in to Old Trafford to meet a friend and he said ‘the players are due shortly to get on the coach’, so we hot-footed to the Stretford End.

“Juan had immediately clocked Alex so after he’d gone through the line of people he shot over.”