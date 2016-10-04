Milan Fashion Week - The strong woman

The Milanese designers tell a story of power for next summer. They speak against the fragility of women with their clothes, against the ides of restrictive clothing, rendering the women’s power diminished. Instead they arm the woman with strength and power born out of clothing.

Cividini

I always find Cividini’s shows to be so interesting - they have perfected the art of layering different pieces together and pairing different pieces in an original manner that somehow always works beautifully. Their outfits are always very polished and the tailoring is always spot on. The inspiration this time round was The Tenenbaums an American family depicted in an earyy 2000 movie.

Although, this was a summer collection, I feel that the looks are geared towards Spring and Autumn or colder climates. The pieces and looks touched on many different concepts and areas - there were lightweight, pleated skirts that swished beautifully as the models walked. There were ultra-long sleeves sprouting out from under jackets.

The polo shirt dress was one of the most interesting pieces within the collection featuring hand-painted motifs by Chinese painter Fuji Tsang.

Genny

Sara Cavazza Facchini played around with contrasts in this collection to emulate the rich personality traits of the modern woman.

The day dresses featured petal-like sleeves but were then enhanced with armour inspired corsets.

Some of the standout pieces were the chiffon maxi dresses with plissè details in metallic tones.

Anteprima

Anteprima reworked old trends in new ways for this collection. It is a relaxed and fresh collection that felt strong and beautiful. Her inspiration was strength , a strong woman, she wanted to work against the idea of fragility. These word were even written on the invitations.

Ubiquitous patterns such as stripes, polka dots and florals all featured. There were also some sports influenced pieces such as bomber jackets and knit cardigans with letters emblazoned . Designer Izumi Ogino contrast between long dresses and short jackets or long polos and long dresses, there’s also a lot of play at contrasting colours paired together. A rock vibe was added to the collection in terms of music hairstyles and makeup.

Lietmotiv

Both a womenswear and menswear collection was presented in this deer dance by Letimotiv. The idea behind the theme of the collection is a world in which things circulate, where there is constantly a coming and going.

The clothes are full of expression and imagination, they tell a story of strong women who command a formidable presence.. Bright, bold colours transform and dazzle the catwalk. Bold prints with clashing colours are present on long billowing, dresses. The elaborate hairstyles and bold makeup further exemplify the story and imagination.

www.carolinefashionstyling.com