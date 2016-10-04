Kim Kardashian hold-up impacts security of celebrities

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Yesterday's early morning hold-up on Kim Kardashian is being seen as a big wake-up call in the way celebrities provide for their security and reveal their jewellery.

Reality TV star Kardashian has returned to New York after being robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence by masked men who stole some 10 million dollars worth of jewellery.

According to E! News, whose U.S. cable network broadcasts reality TV series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kardashian was alone when the robbery took place.

Ken Baker, Senior News Correspondent, said:

"I'm told by my sources that Kim was alone in her room at the time and it was around 3am and she was stormed by these robbers and actually they handcuffed her, they ended up gagging her with tape around her mouth, they tied her hands and her feet, ended up putting her in the bathroom, put her in the bathtub, locked the door and proceeded to finish their robbery and left with close to 10 million dollars in jewellery. Obviously Kim's very shaken by what happened. I would imagine she's very relieved to be back in the states, back with her family and feels a lot safer there than she did certainly in Paris."

A Paris police source earlier told Reuters that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3 a.m. inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian, 35, was staying while attending Paris Fashion Week.

Two of the men entered Kardashian's apartment after threatening the night guard with a hand gun. Kardashian, who has two young children with husband-rapper Kanye West, was not beaten but the robbers put a handgun against her temple before tying her up, the source said.

Kardashian was alone because her bodyguard was attending a party with her sisters, according to E!.

The robbers stole a box containing jewels worth 5.6 million to 6.7 million dollars and a ring worth about 4.5 million, the Paris police source said.

The Paris apartment block is a discreet building behind the city's Madeleine church, with several secret entrances, often frequented by movie and music stars who pay up to nearly 17,000 dollars a night.

Ken Baker, Senior News Correspondent, E! News, said the impact of this robbery was not only going to impact Kim and her family but also a lot of high profile celebrities.

"This was a big wake-up call and certainly I think the next time a celebrity is in a residence and goes to sleep at 3am and their security guard to go ahead and leave they may think twice about that. Another issue for security regarding celebrities like Kim Kardashian is how much they want to use social media. We obviously had Kim snapchatting, Instagraming almost constantly since she arrived in Paris. It wasn't very hard to figure out what she was doing and where she was doing it."

Even when Kardashian is not appearing on her "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality show, or being trailed by paparazzi, she shares details of her day with her 84 million Instagram and 48 million Twitter followers.

Some question whether that openness may have made her vulnerable to the thieves in Paris who robbed her.