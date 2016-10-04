Exhibition of works by Guy Lee Tattoo Familee

The Guy Lee Tattoo Familee studio

An exhibition of tattoo art, A FamiLee Show, is being organised by Guy Lee Tattoo Familee at Triq il-Marfa, Għadira, Mellieħa.

The exhibition showcases the works of a number of tattooists, highlighting the artistic element of this profession that recently jumped from what Guy Lee, the founder of the Guy Lee Tattoo Famlee collective, terms “backstreet to high street".

“Many tattooists nowadays do not even pick up a pencil or pen; they totally rely on computer manipulation of images to produce a tattoo. This exhibition is a celebration of how the artists at our studio keep things old school, preparing all the artworks and designs by hand,” he said.

The exhibition showcases the works of four artists who are part of the Guy Lee Tattoo Famlee studio, as well as works by artist John Paul Azzopardi.

The exhibition opens with a private event tomorrow, featuring a show by burlesque artist Undine La Verve and a performance by Red Electrick. It is open to the public between Thursday and October 12.

www.facebook.com/GuyLeeTattoo