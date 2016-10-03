Advert
Monday, October 3, 2016, 21:47

Italian coast guard rescues 6,000 migrants in a single day

20 rescue operations involving 40 boats

Italy's coast guard worked overtime today. This is a file photo.

Italy's coast guard worked overtime today. This is a file photo.

About 6,055 migrants were rescued by Italy's coast guard today as they tried to reach Europe on about 40 boats, one of the highest numbers in a single day.

A statement by the Italian coast guard said at least nine migrants had died and a pregnant woman and a child had been taken by helicopter to a hospital on the Italian island of Lampedusa, halfway between Sicily and the Libyan coast.

One coast guard ship rescued about 725 migrants on a single rubber boat, one of some 20 rescue operations during the day.

About 10 ships from the coast guard, the navy and humanitarian organisations were involved in the rescues, most of which took place some 30 miles off the coast of Libya.

Today was the third anniversary of the sinking of a migrant boat off Lampedusa in which 386 people died.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, around 132,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the start of the year and 3,054 have died.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Trump lived in luxury without paying...

  2. May's first plan for Brexit: enshrine EU...

  3. Sterling hits 3-year low on Brexit...

  4. Trump's tax writeoff shows his 'genius'...

  5. Brexit talks to start by March

  6. Hungarian migration referendum flops on...

  7. Historic FARC peace deal rejected by...

  8. Pope: No more violence in God's name

  9. Hungarians set to reject migrant quotas...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed