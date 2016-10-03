Historic FARC peace deal rejected by Colombian voters

The vote asked Colombians a simple 'yes' or 'no' ... on whether to adopt the accord that would have ended half a century of guerilla war.

The "no" camp led a surprise victory by less than half a percentage point.

The results dealt a blow to supporters.

"We thought the 'yes' vote was going to win. I mean we had hoped Colombia was going to understand there was a historic chance to end a war that doesn't make any sense," a man said.

Those who voted 'no' met the result with celebration.

But politician and 'no' campaigner Francisco Santos says more work remains.

"The triumph of the 'no' is the triumph of a more inclusive peace. Now we have to do our part,' which is to say where we are going to reopen talks to negotiate this with them."

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos accepted the "no" result, but vowed to move forward in negotiating the peace process.

"I will not give up. I will keep working for peace until the last minute of my mandate, because that is the way to give our children a better country."

Colombia's FARC leader 'Timochenko' also demonstrated willingness to continue working towards peace,

Now, an air of uncertainty remains, as they head back to the drawing board in Havana.