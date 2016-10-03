Danish trotter Sensei surges to Premier win

The second Autumn meeting, made up of eight races for trotters, was held yesterday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack.

The most important event on the card, reserved for Premier Class trotters, was won by Danish Sensei, under the guidance of Nicholas Bonello. All races during yesterday’s programme were held on a long distance of 2,640 metres.

Sixteen horses lined up for the Premier Class race.

It was French Ourasi Diams (Anthony Fenech) who dictated the early pace. During the initial metres, this trotter managed to open a small lead from Zwack (Eric Bezzina) and Radjah De Venel (Salvu Vella).

With a lap to go, favourite Matrix Revolution (Noel Baldacchino) tried to dash strongly from the outside. Later on, when the front horses turned for the home stretch, Ourasi Diams ran out of speed and was overtaken by Sensei (Nicholas Bonello) which secured its fourth win of the year.

Matrix Revolution and Radjah De Venel finished third and fourth respectively.

Yesterday’s card also included races for Silver, Bronze and Copper Class trotters.

In the first Silver race, French Scarface Ringeat (Charles Camilleri) was unchallenged throughout the 2,640m distance.

Camilleri’s trotter passed the finishing post first easily by four lengths from Royal Apanage (Redent Magro) and Quartz De L’Isac (Charles Farrugia).

Sillon Du Breuil (David Ellul) followed home in that order. For Scarface Ringeat, this was its second win of the season.

Los Angeles (Josef Farrugia) upped its pace and took the lead around 600 metres from the finish line of the second Silver race. This 11-year-old Italian trotter chalked up its first win on the islands by three lengths from Peggy Di Azzurra (Raymond Schembri) and Holy Smoke (James Briffa).

Suro Du Cornillet (Julian Farrugia) was fourth.

In the third and last Silver Class race, Tenero (Andrew Farrugia) surged ahead with 200 metres remaining.

This nine-year-old French horse collected its second win of the season from Saphir Du Fournier (Darren John Mercieca), Trazom (Wayne Cutajar) and Charm Hammering (Gilbert Farrugia).

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held this Friday with the first race starting at 7pm.

Winners at Marsa

Race 1: Maiden, Over Power (Herman McKay) – 1.20.6”.

Race 2: Bronze, Gin T. Dalimo (Mark Mifsud) – 1.19.2”.

Race 3: Bronze, Twostep (Nathaniel Barbara) – 1.17.8”.

Race 4: Silver, Scarface Ringeat (Charles Camilleri) – 1.16.5”.

Race 5: Bronze, Reflexe De Crennes (Redent Magro) – 1.19.3”.

Race 6: Silver, Los Angeles (Josef Farrugia) – 1.15.9”.

Race 7: Premier, Sensei (Nicholas Bonello) – 1.16.7”.

Race 8: Silver, Tenero (Andrew Farrugia) – 1.17.2”.



