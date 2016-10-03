Advert
Monday, October 3, 2016, 00:01

Athleta cruise to Super Cup victory

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Gżira Athleta won the St James Hospital Super Cup for a record 13th time after overcoming a young Starlites side 92-60 in yesterday’s final at the Ta’ Qali pavilion. American player Josiah Whitehead led the scoring for the winners with 33 points followed by veteran Michael Naudi on 24. Starlites, whose task was further hindered by the absence through suspension of guard Ivan Mitrovic, had Jacob Formosa hitting 16 points. In a nailbiting women’s final, also played yesterday, a last-gasp Sarah Pace basket gave Caffe Moak Luxol a 50-49 victory over Hibernians. With this success, Luxol retained the Super Cup for the sixth year running. The final for Division Two teams saw Marvel Power Plus see off Starlites 70-29.

