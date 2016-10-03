Advert
Monday, October 3, 2016

Watch: Goalkeeper makes dramatic triple save

A French goalkeeper made a dramatic series of saves on Saturday when a penalty kick rebounded off the goalpost.

Jeff Bedenik, goalkeeper for Vannes OC, dived the wrong way at first, but when the ball rebounded off the post it hit him on the back, bouncing back into play.

Bedenik then had to make two saves in quick succession as his opponents tried to net the rebound.

