Tower Bridge replica becomes world's largest Lego sculpture
5.8 million Lego bricks used to build 13-metre high structure
A 13-metre high model of London's famous Tower Bridge built out of 5.8 million Lego bricks has set the new world record for the world's largest Lego sculpture.
The Lego monument smashed the previous record, which was held by a Lego replica of a Star Wars X-Wing fighter built using 5.3 million bricks.
Laid end-to-end, the bricks used for the Tower Bridge model would stretch the distance between the real-life Tower Bridge and Paris, France. It took a team led by Lego Certified Professional Duncan Titmarsh five months to build.
The model was built by Landrover to promote the launch of their new Discovery car. Its launch featured adventurer Bear Grylls abseil from the top of the model and onto the stage alongside the new car. A Discovery towing a Lego replica of a Landrover BAR boat was then driven through water 90cm deep under the bridge.
