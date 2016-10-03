'Human towers' rise high in Spain

A group from Vilafranca in southern Spain has won the celebrated "human tower" competition for the eighth consecutive year.

A castell is considered completely successful when it is loaded and unloaded without falling apart. The highest castell in history was a 10 floor structure with three people in each floor. In 2010 the castell was declared by UNESCO an Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Around 20,000 spectators watched 32 teams compete in this year's contest. The tradition dates back to the 18th century.