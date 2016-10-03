Veċċja has finally been declared ‘dangerous’

The Veċċja, in St Paul’s Bay, has finally been cordoned off. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Veċċja, in St Paul’s Bay, where a girl, 9, was badly injured when she was hit by falling rocks while swimming, has finally been declared as “dangerous” and cordoned off.

Part of a cave close to the Barracuda waterpolo club collapsed on September 12 while the girl was swimming with family and friends. She suffered multiple skull fractures and was in a critical condition for some time.

Four young boys were also inside the cave just minutes before the collapse.

Worried by cracks in the cave, residents have for years been calling on the authorities to block off the area but a notice to mariners restricting access was issued only last week.

The notice, issued by Transport Malta and published on The Malta Government Gazette, states that “due to falling rocks from the cliff face near the cave at Il-Veċċja”, the area was being declared dangerous and was out of bounds to both swimmers and vessels.

A floating rope held in place by black and white buoys was installed to mark the area and vessels are being instructed to give the enclosed area a wide berth when navigating in the vicinity.

Police barriers around the area block access to the cliff edge and a sign indicating falling rocks was erected recently.

While welcoming the decision to cordon off the area, St Paul’s Bay mayor Graziella Galea said such a measure should have been in place before the accident happened and not now.

She is urging the authorities to study other cliffs in the area thoroughly, especially the ones that had already been indicated as being dangerous.“The local council was also informed about another dangerous area close to the primary school. An architect’s report has been requested and a report filed with the police highlighting the danger in the area. The department concerned was also informed about this,” Ms Galea said.