Plans for Church palliative care home moving ahead

Plans for a Church home to treat terminally ill patients have gathered momentum and a feasibility study is under way on two potential sites in the centre of the island.

The plan to offer free palliative care in a specialised home was first disclosed last July by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

“The setting up of this home is our tangible answer to those afraid of death without dignity due to the suffering related to terminal illness,” he had said.

His announcement came at the height of the euthanasia debate, in which the Church was being accused of adopting a rigid if not inhumane stance against legalising mercy killing.

A Curia spokesman yesterday said the archdiocese had joined forces with Hospice Malta to set up a home to provide palliative care.

“Two sites in two central localities have been identified and feasibility studies are ongoing to assess the best option,” he said, adding it was premature to name the localities. “The time line depends on the locality, as in one case the home would have to be built, while in another, the structure is there and would need internal refurbishment,” he added.

The new home will be known as St Michael’s Hospice and not Dar Il-Ħniena as had been announced last July. Professional care will be provided free of charge. The facility will be managed by a registered foundation in collaboration with entities already active in the field.