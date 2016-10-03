No plans for Paqpaqli charity motor show this year

The Paqpaqli għall-Istrina motor show will not be held this year as it has been ‘orphaned’ by the President and the man most identified with the event.

Today marks the first anniversary since 23 people were injured, some of them seriously, when a supercar ploughed into spectators during the charity event.

Television presenter Tonio Darmanin, widely recognised as one of the main people behind the popular charity show, insisted yesterday he was not responsible for it anymore and that he had not been approached by the President’s Office to help out this year.

A spokesman for President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said the Office of the President was merely a benefactor of the event and it had not received any requests from prospective organisers interested in hosting it.

Sources within the Office of the President said the event had been shelved and was unlikely to make another appearance anytime soon.

A magisterial inquiry had concluded that, while British millionaire, Paul Bailey, who was driving the supercar, should carry the main responsibility for the accident, the organising committee had also shown “incompetence” when it came to health and safety.

The inquiry had cleared the President of bearing any responsibility but had pointed out that her office had a representative sitting on the core organising committee behind the activity.

Thirteen people, including Mr Bailey and members of the organising committee, were arraigned in June. The case is expected to continue next week.

The spokesman for the President insisted the office had not been involved in the organisation of the event “over the last years” and that the President’s representative had only attended meetings of the organising committee for the last six weeks before the event “for the purpose of liaison and facilitation of meetings with all relevant stakeholders”.

At this point in time, the truth is the organisers are the Office of the President - Tonio Darmanin

A court expert was quoted in the magisterial inquiry as saying the Office of the President “should not involve itself in the organising of such events and should simply be a beneficiary of any funds raised”.

Meanwhile, Mr Darmanin insisted yesterday it was the Office of the President that was responsible for the activity.

“At this point in time, the truth is the organisers are the Office of the President,” he said.

Mr Darmanin said he would find it “very difficult” to organise the event again, given the current situation. This means the eventfaces an uncertain future.

He said he was currently focused on the upcoming legal case and was

determined to clear his name.

In the near future he would be organising a large static display in support of those injured during the event, he said.