Malta ranks first in Europe for eGovernment services

Malta is the only country in Europe where all public services are available online, a European Union benchmarking report has found.

The EU Commission's 2016 eGovernment Benchmarking Report found that Malta, Austria, Estonia, Portugal and Finland lead the way in Europe when it comes to the online provision of government services.

But while the Maltese government has succeeded in the digital transition of public services, the report also found that many locals simply aren't making use of online services, with barely over 50 per cent of those surveyed saying they had interacted with public authorities online in the previous 12 months.

The report suggests Estonia as an ideal model for Malta to emulate, with the Baltic country having invested in increasing awareness of its eGovernment services.

The eGovernment report measured four different indicators in determining how governments performed when it came to the provision of eGovernment services. The first indicator was user centricity, which looked at how user-friendly eGovernment services were. With an overall 95 per cent score, Malta ranked first on this indicator.

The second indicator, transparency, measured the extent to which goverments were open about their own responsibilities and performance, the service delivery process, and the personal data involved. With a 97 per cent score, Malta again ranked first among EU member states, as well as Montenegro, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland and Turkey.

Malta also ranked first in the cross-border mobility of eGovernment services, with the report noting that having English as a national language made eGovernment services easily accessible to a broad audience.

The fourth and final indicator measured to what extent a country had rolled out key enablers of eGovernment services, such as electronic ID cards, eDocuments and Single Sign On technology. With a score of 98 per cent, Malta was again among the frontrunners.

MITA chairman Tony Sultana said that the authority was now working closely with the Office of the Prime Minister to make government services available on mobile devices.

Digital Economy Minister Emmanuel Mallia said the "excellent" result reflected the government's eagerness to implement the EU Commission's Digital Single Market strategy.