Monday, October 3, 2016, 07:11

Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top headlines in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that the Paqpaqli motor show will not be held this year.

It also quotes Parliamentary Secretary Ian Borg saying that Brexit would add “complexity” to Malta’s presidency of the European Council.

In-Nazzjon says the Maltese people are most aware about the Panama Papers disclosures, according to a survey.

l-orizzont reports that Simon Busuttil has made no progress in his trust ratings compared to the prime minister. 

The Malta Independent says the president of the Chamber of Advocates plans to say that Parliament did not go far enough when it legislated for a judicial appointments committee.

