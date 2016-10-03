Lou Bondì’s new contract remains under wraps

Lou Bondì

Details of Lou Bondì’s remuneration package for his services as consultant to the Malta Arts Council remain under wraps.

After two years acting as a consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Bondì, a former TV presenter and Nationalist Party employee, was now on the Malta Arts Council’s payroll, sources told Times of Malta.

Asked for a copy of Mr Bondì’s new contract, a spokesman replied that the government had to protect “the commercial affairs of a private consultant”.

The spokesman remained adamant even when it was pointed out that the private consultant in question was being paid through taxpayer's money and that, therefore, the people had a right to know how public funds were being used.

So far, the government has only confirmed that Mr Bondì was given two annual contracts to give his services to the arts council and that his engagement was made through a political decision by a direct order.

“In line with procurement made on technical and artistic merit, [Mr Bondì’s] service was acquired through a direct order,” the spokesman said.

According to the sources, Mr Bondì has a financial package exceeding €50,000 a year. However, these remain unconfirmed reports and the details of his contribution to the arts council is still not known.

Soon after Labour returned to power in 2013, Mr Bondì was given a consultancy job with the Office of the Prime Minster with a remuneration of over €54,000 a year.

The government had at first resisted calls to publish the contract but was forced to provide the information following a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

Times of Malta has now submitted a fresh call asking for information on Mr Bondì’s conditions in terms of the new contract.

Asked about his salary and new role, Mr Bondì, who describes himself as strategic communications consultant, replied: “Send your questions to the competent authorities.”

Until the last election, Mr Bondì used to be considered as an adversary of the Labour Party by die-hard supporters and officials who considered him to be openly hostile to the party.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has often referred to Mr Bondì as an example of Labour's meritocracy credentials.