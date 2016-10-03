Leo Brincat's vacant MP up for grabs in casual election
Electoral Commission calls on ninth district 2013 candidates to apply
Ninth district electoral candidates who failed to make it to parliament in the 2013 elections have until noon this coming Saturday October 8 to submit their nominations for a casual election, the electoral commission has announced.
The casual election will see one of the nominees take up the parliamentary seat vacated by former Labour MP Leo Brincat, who has taken up a post at the European Court of Auditors.
Eligible candidates can present their nomination from tomorrow,Tuesday October 4, at the Electoral Commission's office at Evans Building, Merchants Street, Valletta, between 9am and noon. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Office of the Electoral Commission in Valletta.
The commission said that the counting of votes for this casual election will take place from 9.00am on Tuesday, October 11 October, 2016 onwards.
