Large smoke cloud reported as rubbish set ablaze in Siġġiewi quarry

The cloud of smoke dominated the evening skyline. Photo: Juan Zammit

Huge plumes of smoke rising up from the outskirts of Siġġiewi were caused by the burning of rubbish in a quarry, Civil Protection Department officials said this evening.

Times of Malta readers began reporting the fire at around 7pm, with photos showing thick black smoke rising up in the evening sky.

The intense smoke was due to rubber tyres and two fibreglass boat hulls being among the items that went up in flames, a CPD spokesman explained.

The view from Żebbuġ.