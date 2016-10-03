Full-time employment up by 4.3% in April
Full-time employment in April increased by 4.3 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 5.8 per cent when compared to the corresponding month last year, the NSO said today.
Over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 3.2 per cent, reaching 181,502. This was mainly attributed to an increase in the full-time gainfully occupied population (7,384) and a drop in registered unemployment (1,817).
In April 2016, Administrative and support service activitiesand Arts, entertainment and recreation contributed most to the increase in employment, compared to April 2015.
Full-time employment in the private sector went up by 7,075 persons to 133,370. Public sector full-time employment increased by 309 to 44,381.
The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 420 when compared to April 2015, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 6,964. Full-time employment for men and women went up by 3.2 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively over 2015 levels.
Part-time employment in April 2016 went up by 6.1 per cent when compared to a year earlier. The sectors that contributed most to the overall increase were accommodation and food service activities, wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles and administrative and support service activities.
The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 24,335 up by 6.5 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2015. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 35,053, up by 5.8 per cent or 1,922 persons when compared to 2015.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.