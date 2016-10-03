Former FIAU director heads private firm's anti-money laundering arm

Manfred Galdes, the former director at the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit has been appointed CEO and director of ARQ Group's compliance and anti-money laundering branch.

The ARQ Group is a multi-disciplinary professional services organisation set-up in joint venture between the founding partners of Capstone Group and those of law firm Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal. Dr Galdes will also be joining the law firm as a partner, heading the law firm’s compliance and anti-money laundering practice.

Prior to joining ARQ Group Dr. Galdes served as director of the FIAU, Malta’s financial intelligence unit that is also responsible for the regulation and supervision of all entities subject to anti money laundering operations.

Questions had been raised over his resignation in view of investigations into the Panama Papers.