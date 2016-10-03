Emergency workers to end industrial action - Health Minister

Hospital emergency department workers are expected to end industrial action after a "marathon" negotiating session yielded an agreement between the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses and the Health Department.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced news of the agreement in a tweet, saying industrial directives would now be withdrawn.

The MUMN had ordered emergency workers to stop filtering patients according to urgency last Saturday, citing what it said were unsafe working practices caused by staff shortages, as well as concerns that nurses were not insured against workplace risks.