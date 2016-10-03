Domestic violence national strategy before year's end, minister pledges

Dr Dalli met with NGOs working on domestic violence issues today. Photo: DOI/Jeremy Wonnacott

A national strategy for domestic violence is likely to be published before the end of the year, Civil Rights Minister Helena Dalli said today.

The strategy will complement legal amendments aimed at curbing gender-based violence. Among other things, the legal changes will empower police to issue a request for a temporary protection order in domestic violence cases, and require the perpetrator, rather than the victim, to leave the family home when a report is filed.

Dr Dalli spoke about the legal changes, as well as plans for a national domestic violence strategy, in a meeting with various NGOs organised by the Commission on Domestic Violence.

Legal amendments will bring Malta in line with the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention. Malta had signed the treaty in May 2012 and ratified it two years later, in 2014.

"We don't think the victim [of domestic violence] should be forced to leave the family home, especially after they've gone through such as traumatic experience," Dr Dalli said.