'Communicate correctly, not loudly' - university rector underlines the basics

University rector Alfred Vella has made written and spoken communication as well as reading ability the priorities of his first year at the helm.

Speaking at the opening of the academic year this morning, he said: "A university education is not successful if it teaches several complicated and sophisticated skills but fails to instill the capacity of communicating effectively to others what one knows. Effective communication is key to being academically educated."

The rector said he will try to promote a culture of formal and proper debate including the setting up of a debating society.

"Mastering the arts of speaking fluently, correctly and politely, not loudly, both in Maltese and English will really set one apart and cause people to listen," he told students.

He also highlighted the importance of reading, especially for pleasure, and underlined its role in shaping intelligent and analytical ability.

"We teachers may have helped kill the love of reading in students by delivering education as a means of passing tests and exams rather than in enriching and fulfilling undertaking intended to build a person up into an informed and empowered individual."

Prof. Vella said many students left the university with a high level of knowledge but a lack of basic skills needed in the corporate world. For that reason, the university was this year introducing a class on corporate etiquette to equip students with the necessary skills.

The university today welcomed 3,789 new students raising its population to 12,101 students following 873 courses.

Following the ceremony the Prime Minister was among those who met the new students during events to mark Freshers' Week.