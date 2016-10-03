Politicians’ identikit
This is how Roger Liddle describes most British politicians’ behaviour in his recent book The Europe Dilemma: “as if they talk about their sex lives in front of a maiden aunt”.
Had he lived in this country, I wonder how he would have described our politicians.
