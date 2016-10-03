When the noose gets tighter

When the Office of the Prime Minister still has to make so much effort to shield Minister Without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi from media questions, it is clear that the Panama Papers scandal is bearing its weight on the government.

He is kept ‘hidden’ from inquisitive independent journalists who still have a list of unanswered questions on his role and his lack of accountability. He avoids calls and questions sent to him via e-mail are answered by the Office of the Prime Minister’s communications staff.

They may fear he cannot be trusted to get it right or else realise there can be no excuse for what he has done that will put people’s mind at rest.

At the same time, a substantial amount of money is being spent promoting the minister’s “achievements” on social media. Facebook adverts that are carefully structured haunt users’ screens practically on a daily basis.

This kind of manipulation of public perception, while he avoids giving answers that are owed to the people, including those who elected him, is a massive insult to anybody with even an ounce of intelligence.

Dr Mizzi was not present when this newspaper attended a Projects Malta press conference on a Mosta car park but he did give a comment to State television. To many, this can only indicate the government is not worried the national broadcaster would put uncomfortable questions, making a mockery of PBS’s declared impartiality.

A few hours after the briefing, up pops Dr Mizzi’s sponsored message on Facebook promoting the same project. Beyond the obvious question of whether this blatant propaganda is being funded by taxpayers, there is also the nagging issue of why Projects Malta still falls under Dr Mizzi’s remit.

The fact that Nexia BT – the company that set up offshore accounts for Dr Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri – has benefitted from a number of direct orders from Projects Malta, including services that are related to the Mosta car park, may or may not have any significance.

When Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced a Cabinet ‘reshuffle’ in April in the wake of the Panama Papers leaks, he made it clear Dr Mizzi would continue “implementing energy plans”, though he had lost his energy and health portfolios.

It was indeed gross for Dr Mizzi to request a meeting with European Commission vice president Maroš Šefcovic on the EU’s energy union strategy just a few days after former Cabinet colleague Leo Brincat suffered a resounding defeat at the European Parliament.

Mr Brincat has now been approved by the European Council.

MEPs across the political spectrum have made it clear the rejection by the European Parliament’s Committee was a result of Dr Mizzi’s actions.

What is happening also exposes the Prime Minister as having no regard for public sentiment other than manipulating it for political purposes .

Mr Brincat’s rejection by the MEPs proves the Panama scandal will continue to haunt the government and Malta’s reputation. Czech MEP Martina Dlabajova, vice chairwoman of the European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee, has already warned the European Council’s decision on Mr Brincat will shed a “bad light” on the government.

Still, the Prime Minister continues to put his colleagues and power before the public interest He should, however, realise he has chosen to retain a noose around his neck in the form of Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri. It is now tightening.