Heads up for Maltese film as it wins another two awards

Joe Azzopardi in Head.

A Maltese production has won two top awards at the Best Actors' Festival in San Francisco, the second accolade in two weeks.

Winston Azzopardi won the Best Director Award for his short-film Head, while his son Joe Azzopardi won Best Actor.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in the US on Saturday.

Written and directed by well-known film producer Winston Azzopardi, the 24-minute film features Joe Azzopardi in a solo role of a sailor locked inside the toilet of a boat steaming along the busy Sicily straits to Malta.

"We decided to do a father-and-son film to have some fun as we are both passionate on sailing and we thought this is a good story to tell," Winston Azzopardi told Times of Malta.

Last month, Head won the Best Short Film award at the Rome International Film Festival as well as the audience choice award at the festival.

Winston Azzopardi has worked as a producer and production manager on films like Troy and 13 Hours.