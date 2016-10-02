Hungarian migration referendum flops on low turnout

The Hungarian government was embarrassed today when turnout for a referendum seeking support for its opposition to any future European Union quotas to relocate refugees was too low to make it valid.

Nearly 8.3 million citizens were eligible to vote but only 45 per cent cast their vote and 5 per cent of the votes were invalid.

Turnout needed to exceed the 50% plus-one-vote threshold to be valid.

The referendum's question was: "Do you want the European Union to be able to prescribe the mandatory settlement of non-Hungarian citizens in Hungary even without the consent of Parliament?"

An exit poll showed that Some 95 per cent of Hungarians who voted rejected the quotas.