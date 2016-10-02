Emirates to offer first A380 Christchurch services

Christchurch’s Botanical Gardens are part of the picturesque city’s appeal.

Emirates A380s will fly between Dubai and New Zealand five times daily from October 30 with the introduction of the airline’s double-decker flagship aircraft on Christchurch services.

Emirates will be the first airline to offer regular scheduled A380 services to and from Christchurch with the upgrade of the current daily Christchurch service from Boeing 777-300ERs, along with the removal of the en-route stop in Bangkok which will enable passengers to travel all the way between Christchurch and Dubai, with just one stop in Sydney.

The launch of the Christchurch A380 flights will coincide with the introduction of the A380 on Emirates’ daily non-stop route between Dubai and Auckland. Emirates currently also operates three other daily A380 services between Auckland and Dubai and beyond via Australia (Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane).

Outbound EK412 will depart Dubai at 10.15am, seamlessly connecting with south-bound services from European destinations and will stop only in Sydney before arriving in Christchurch at 1.50pm the next day (local time). The return flight EK413 will depart Christchurch at 6.45pm, touching down in Dubai at 5.15am the next day after its stop in Sydney, reducing the journey time to Dubai and Europe by about two hours in each direction.

At the same time, the Dubai service to Auckland via Sydney, will feature the opportunity for travellers to explore Southeast Asia or Australia en route as this service, EK418, will operate via the popular hub that is Bangkok, as well as Sydney. Flight EK418 will depart Dubai at 8.55am and arrive in Auckland at 3.55pm the following day (local time). The return service, via Sydney and Bangkok, operating as flight EK419, will depart Auckland at 4.30pm and arrive in Dubai the following morning at 6.45.

Known as the Garden City, Christchurch is the main gateway to the South Island and is set on the Canterbury Plains. The picturesque Avon River runs through the middle of the city of more than 380,000 residents. The banks of the river feature cycle paths, the green expanse of Hagley Park and the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

Other tourist attractions include the International Antarctic Centre, the Christchurch Art Gallery and the start point for scenic journeys on the Trans Alpine passenger train.

All New Zealand services will continue to offer three classes of travel – First, Business and Economy, with generous free baggage allowance (up to 35kg in Economy, 40kg in Business and 50kg in First Class).

On A380s, First Class passengers can look forward to quiet luxury in the comfort of their private suites and enjoy the industry’s only onboard shower spa. First Class and Business Class passengers can socialise and sample canapes and cocktails at the popular onboard lounge and passengers in all classes can enjoy the gourmet cuisine, Emirates award-winning inflight entertain-ment, ice, with more than 2,500 channels and free Wi-Fi, which is available on all of Emirates A380s.

