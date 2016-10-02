Proceeds from iGaming Idol to go to MCCF
President Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca hosted a reception at San Anton Palace, Attard, for guests from the iGaming industry in an effort to promote iGaming Idol, an innovative event set up to promote talent of the industry. This event will have a philanthropic side to it as 10 per cent of the proceeds from ticket sales, together with donations, with be forwarded to the Malta Community Chest Fund. She is seen here with, from left, Kevin Buttigieg and Jeffrey Buttigieg (ReMax), Pierre Lindth (Ambassador Events), Christian Sammut (BMIT), Michael Pedersen (NetEnt), Martin Pettersson (Ambassador Events), Ramona Mifsud (BMIT) and Kris Baron (Capstone Group).
