Pink October launched

The national Pink October campaign was launched last Thursday, aiming to raise funds and awareness about breast cancer prevention and research and equipment to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

The campaign hopes to raise €90,000 from corporate sponsors and private donations, as well as from the various activities to be held throughout October.

Funds collected this year will be used to buy a Faxitron Biovision machine to enhance diagnostic precision and effectiveness during breast and other cancer-related surgeries.

For the first time, the campaign will bring together different non-profit and commercial entities under one movement to raise awareness on breast cancer through a united front. These include The Marigold Foundation, Europa Donna Malta and Action for Breast Cancer, JPA and the majority of Malta’s media houses, as well as a number of commercial partners.

Also for the first time, since its inception in 2014, the Pink October movement is receiving financial support from Global Capital.

Over the last three years, Pink October has raised €150,000 in funds and is now recognised as Malta’s largest fundraising and awareness event for breast cancer. Donations received from last year’s event were used to buy X-ray equipment for breast biopsies, thus helping surgeons to be more accurate when removing breast cancers and increasing survival rates for patients.

For more information on Pink October events or to donate money for the cause, follow campaign updates on www.pinkoctober.support or visit Pink October’s Facebook page.