MSSP launches new pastoral programme
The Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) last week launched its pastoral programme for 2016-2017. It includes four short courses on topics such as the meaning of suffering as seen in the Book of Job, starting on Tuesday; Christian ethical issues on life from beginning to end, starting in November; a Biblical and psychological look at the life of prayer, in January; and the psychological effects of the father figure in our lives, in May. For bookings call 9927 7648.
There will be two editions of the Alpha course, which is aimed at people seeking answers to fundamental questions on faith and the meaning of life in an informal setting. The course is run in both English and Maltese.
There will also be regular catechesis courses for children, as well as liturgy, prayer and lectio divina meetings on the Bible for youths and adults throughout the year, besides meetings for engaged couples, Eucharistic adoration and confession sessions, and retreats for Advent and Lent.
The highlights of the programme are a pilgrimage to the Holy Land in February, a retreat in a monastery in Bose, northern Italy, in April, and a missionary experience in Peru in August.
For further details on the programme, visit the MSSP Oratory Facebook page or website, e-mail [email protected] or call 2144 1917.
http://facebook.com/oratorjumssp
